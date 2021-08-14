Air Fryer Pork Chops

Most of the time, we don't get very excited over pork chops. Often overdone, they come out dry, sad, and flavorless. The air fryer changes all that. These get coated in Parmesan and plenty of spices for the perfect crust, and the quick cooking time in the air fryer ensures they don't dry out. It's dinner in an instant.
Prep: 5 minutes
Total: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
4 boneless pork chops
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 c. freshly grated Parmesan
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. paprika
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
Pat pork chops dry with paper towels, then coat both sides with oil. In a medium bowl, combine Parmesan and spices. Coat both sides of pork chops with Parmesan mixture.
Place pork chops in basket of air fryer and cook at 375° for 9 minutes, flipping halfway through.
Recipe and photo courtesy of Delish.
