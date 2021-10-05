3-Minute Microwave Fudge

Growing up, I'd ruin one pan a year by making fudge at Christmas. I'd like to accuse the stove, but it was the incessant stirring that would trip me up. So when I found a microwave version of my grandmother's Christmas Fudge recipe on All Recipes, I just had to try it. And don't tell my grandmother, but I cannot tell the difference!
Prep: 10 minutes
Total: 40 minutes
Servings: 4 servings
Ingredients:
• 3 cups of chocolate chips (I use 1 cup of semisweet and 2 cups of milk chocolate)
• 1 (14 ounce) can of sweetened condensed milk
• 1/4 cup salted butter
• 2 Teaspoons Vanilla extract
• 1 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
Directions:
1. Place chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and butter or margarine in large microwaveable bowl. Zap in microwave on medium until chips are melted, about 3-5 minute, stirring once or twice during cooking. Stir in nuts, if desired.
2. Pour into well-greased 8x8-inch glass baking dish. Refrigerate until set. Enjoy!
