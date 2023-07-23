3-Ingredient Peach Cobbler in an Instant (Pot)

Instant Pot 3-Ingredient Peach Cobbler–fresh peaches, a cake mix and butter are all you need for this simple but totally delicious recipe. Make it quickly in your electric pressure cooker so you can enjoy is faster!
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes (plus 10 minutes to release pressure)
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
• Half of one 15.25 oz box white cake mix
• 1/2 cup butter, melted
• 6–8 medium peaches, peeled and sliced
Directions:
1. Place the sliced peaches into an oven safe dish/bowl that will fit inside your Instant Pot. I used a 1.6 liter corningware dish. Sprinkle the cake mix over the top of the peaches. Then dump the butter over the top of the cake mix.
2. Place a piece of foil over the top of the bowl (this will prevent drippage on top of your cobbler). Place the bowl on top of the trivet that came with your Instant Pot. Pour 1 cup of water into the bottom of the Instant Pot. Slowly lower the bowl and trivet into the bottom of the Instant Pot.
3. Cover the Instant Pot and make sure the valve is set to “sealing.” Set the timer on manual for 15 minutes (it should be on high pressure). Once the timer beeps let the pressure come down naturally for 10 minutes. Then release any extra pressure by switching the valve to “venting.”
4. Remove the lid. Using hot pads, carefully lift the trivet and bowl out of the Instant Pot. If you’d like to brown the top of the cobbler you can do this by removing the foil and sticking the bowl under the broiler of your oven for 3-4 minutes.
5. Serve the peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
