3-ingredient Dark Chocolate Truffles

Chocolate lovers rejoice! Here is a quick and easy recipe to try when you just want a little something sweet. You can also substitute heavy cream if you'd like! Recipe courtesy of Tasty.
Prep: 10 minutes
Chill: 20 minutes
Total: 40 minutes
Servings: 12 truffles
Ingredients:
Truffles
• 16 oz dark chocolate
• ¼ cup Greek yogurt (I recommend Vanilla but any flavor will do)
Toppings (Optional)
• Cocoa powder, to taste
• Sprinkles, to taste
• Chopped nuts, to taste
• Shredded coconut, to taste
Directions:
1. Chop dark chocolate into a bowl. Microwave in 15-second intervals, until fully melted.
2. Slowly fold in Greek yogurt until thoroughly combined.
3. Chill in the refrigerator for 15-20 minutes, until mixture is solid but still formable.
4. Using a tablespoon, scoop the mixture and use palms to form and roll into balls.
5. Roll truffles into your favorite toppings. For sprinkles, chopped nuts, and shredded coconut: first dip truffles into melted chocolate for best results. Enjoy!
