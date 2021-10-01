15-minute Lo Mein

Hel-lo-lo-mein! This 15-minute wonder is absolutely my new go-to for a quick Asian noodle stir-fry. Recipe courtesy of Pinch of Yum.
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
Sauce
• 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce (sub regular soy sauce if needed)
• 1 tablespoon light soy sauce (sub regular soy sauce if needed)
• 1 teaspoon sesame oil
• 1 teaspoon sugar
Lo Mein
• 4–6 ounces uncooked ramen noodles
• 1 tablespoon sesame oil
• 3 green onions, chopped (separate green parts from white parts – you’ll use both separately)
• 2–3 cups julienne cut or chopped vegetables like carrots, red peppers, cabbage, bok choy, mushrooms, or broccoli
• 1–2 tablespoons Mirin
Directions:
1. Sauce: Shake all the sauce ingredients together in a jar.
2. Noodles: Cook the noodles according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
3. Lo Mein: Heat the sesame oil in a large wok or skillet. Add the green onions (white parts - the bulb) and vegetables to the hot pan. Stir fry until fork-tender, about 5 minutes. Add the mirin to loosen the browned bits up off the bottom of the pan. Add the cooked noodles and about half of the sauce – toss around in the hot pan to combine. Add more sauce if needed (I usually gauge the amount of sauce I want by the color of the noodles – you want a medium brown color, not too light, not too dark). Serve topped with remaining green onions. Enjoy!
