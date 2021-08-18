Watch the story of St Maximilian Kolbe come to life for the 80th anniversary of his martyrdom!
Two Crowns is the first film showing, up to now, unknown facts about the life of Franciscan Friar, Saint Maximilian Kolbe. This is a film about an unbelievable person who volunteered to die in place of a husband and father imprisoned in the German death camp of Auschwitz; a visionary who crossed human borders and gave his life to rescue others. His courage, faith, and conviction to carry on his mission made him a unique and beloved person.
The fiction part of the movie presents great Polish actors and actresses: Adam Woronowicz, Cezary Pazura, Artur Barcis, Maciej Musial, Antoni Pawlicki, Dominika Figurska, and Slawomir Orzechowski.
The documentary presents the statements of experts in the life of Father Maximilian: priests and laymen, i.a. Kazimierz Piechowski, who met Father Maximilian during his time at the camp, and the words he told him transformed him and directed spiritually his whole life.
Now Available at Amazon.
