MEDIA-NOTEBOOK-STORY-ONE-CRIME

Józef and Wiktoria Ulma, local farmers in Markowa, Poland had seven children and one on the way. The family secretly sheltered eight Jews for almost two years in German-occupied Poland during the Second World War. The Nazis, informed that Jews were being hidden in the household, came early in the morning March 24, 1944 and killed all the Jewish fugitives and the entire Ulma family. The Ulmas' story is forcefully recounted in filmmaker Mariusz Pilis' Polish-language documentary "The Story of One Crime."(OSV NEWS photo/courtesy Polish Institute of National Remembrance)

(OSV News) -- The notorious barbarity of the Nazi regime was on full display in the occupied Polish town of Markowa on March 24, 1944. Early that morning, German-led police surrounded the home of Józef and Wiktoria Ulma, Poles who had been denounced for sheltering Jews from the Holocaust.

Under the command of Lt. Eilert Dieken, the detachment proceeded to slaughter not only the eight people the Ulmas had been hiding for almost two years, but the couple themselves, their six children and the unborn baby Wiktoria was carrying. All nine martyred members of the Ulma family will be beatified on Sept. 10.

