This is the publicity poster for the movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” The OSV News classification is A-II – adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association rating is PG-13 – parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. (OSV News photo/Paramount)

NEW YORK (OSV News) – In rebooting a decades-old franchise with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" (Paramount), director and co-writer Jeff Rowe has the titular testudines take a meditative turn. What should they make of humanity, they wonder. And what does the future hold for them?

The familiar quartet of anthropomorphized, masked, sewer-dwelling reptiles, each named for a master artist of the Italian Renaissance, surfaces in this CGI animation, their seventh big-screen outing, with all their trademark characteristics intact. Said traits include gravity-defying ninja skills as well as a weakness for pizza and Doritos.

