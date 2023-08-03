Sophie Wilde Stars in a scene from the movie “Talk to Me.” The OSV News classification is L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association rating is R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian. (OSV News photo/A24)
NEW YORK (OSV News) -- Things get dark down under in the Australian horror yarn "Talk to Me" (A24). While creative and somewhat fresh, co-directors and brothers Danny and Michael Philippou's film, scripted by the former along with Bill Hinzman, is too shocking for casual moviegoers.
The plot starts from the premise that by grasping a mysterious severed and embalmed hand and saying the titular phrase, people can conjure up the spirits of the deceased. By subsequently adding the formula, "I let you in," they can then be briefly possessed by these wraiths.
Still mourning the recent death of her mother, Rhea (Alexandria Steffensen), and seeking popularity with her peers, depressed teen Mia (Sophie Wilde) tries the process, which has become a feature of parties given by her circle of acquaintances. Needless to say, Mia gets more than she bargained for when the thrill turns into terror.
Mia is not the only victim of this dangerous behavior. Riley (Joe Bird), the younger brother of her best friend, Jade (Alexandra Jensen), soon experiences its consequences in a far more drastic way.
Since Jade had forbidden Riley to experiment with the hand, only to be contradicted by Mia, this development sours Mia's relationship with her pal, as well as with Jade's mom, Sue (Miranda Otto), who had informally been playing the role of adoptive parent to Mia in the wake of the lass' bereavement.
Mia is already alienated from her emotionally repressed dad Max (Marcus Johnson) who, she suspects, is hiding the real circumstances of Rhea's demise. The accumulation of these downbeat dynamics gives the narrative a grim tone even when frightful events aren't transpiring.
Mature, thick-skinned aficionados of the genre will appreciate the originality of the Philippou's picture as well as its implicit admonishment against dabbling with the demonic. All others, however, would be well advised to give "Talk to Me" the silent treatment.
The film contains brief but extreme gory violence, perverse behavior, gruesome images, a couple of profanities, several milder oaths, pervasive rough and much crude language and fleeting sexual slang. The OSV News classification is L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association rating is R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.
John Mulderig is media reviewer for OSV News. Follow him on Twitter @JohnMulderig1.
