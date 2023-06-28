Sound of Freedom movie

NEW YORK (OSV News) – "God's children are not for sale." Such is the motto of Tim Ballard, the indefatigably determined real-life crimefighter portrayed by Jim Caviezel in the fact-based drama "Sound of Freedom" (Angel Studios).

The story of Ballard's battle against the sexual enslavement of kids -- a horrifying form of depravity that's disturbingly widespread -- makes for a valuable and ultimately uplifting experience. But that payoff comes at an emotional cost.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.