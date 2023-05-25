SHIA-LABEOUF-PADRE-PIO

Shia LaBeouf stars in the new drama "Padre Pio," which premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival and will be released in U.S. theaters and on demand June 2, 2023. (OSV News photo/Gravitas Ventures)

A film making its U.S. debut recounts the life of a beloved 20th-century saint -- and the movie's star told OSV News he "fell in love with Christ" to prepare for the part.

Actor Shia LaBeouf portrays St. Pio of Pietrelcina in the new drama "Padre Pio," which premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival and will be released in U.S. theaters and on demand June 2.

