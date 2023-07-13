Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

NEW YORK (OSV News) – In a timely move, the folks behind the slick, vibrant espionage thriller "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" (Paramount) have added an experimental Artificial Intelligence project run amok to their roster of villains. So if moviegoers weren't afraid of AI before seeing the picture, they may well be afterward.

In fact, an early scene in which various U.S. intelligence service chiefs -- most prominently CIA Director Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) -- detail the potential havoc the unleashed AI could wreak begins to sound like a forecast of the apocalypse. But, of course, the real aim here is fun not fear and the good news is that this glossy diversion is suitable for a fairly broad audience.

