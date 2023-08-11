MOVIE-REVIEW-MEG-2-TRENCH

Movie poster for "Meg 2: The Trench" produced by Warner Bros. OSV News classification is A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating is PG-13 – parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13. (OSV News photo/Warner Bros)

NEW YORK (OSV News) – Seafood goes bad, very bad, very quickly. So, too, does the dead fish-scented sequel "Meg 2: The Trench" (Warner Bros.).

Unintended comedy paces the boredom-inducing banality of this follow-up to a 2018 feature about the accidental unleashing of an outsized prehistoric shark. Jason Statham returns as Jonas Taylor, the deep-sea diver of the original who now busies himself as a palooka of an environmental warrior.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.