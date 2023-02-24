large_jesus-revolution-movie-poster-2023.jpeg

NEW YORK (OSV News) – The Woodstock generation gets religion in the warmhearted fact-based drama "Jesus Revolution" (Lionsgate). Refreshingly free of the usual objectionable ingredients, this generally appealing Evangelically-flavored look back at a somewhat surprising chapter in Baby Boomer history is doctrinally dodgy but ethically uplifting.

The plot initially concentrates on the unlikely collaboration between Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a believing hippy, and Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer), a previously starchy California minister. After the two are brought together by Chuck's daughter, Janette (Ally Ioannides), Lonnie convinces Chuck that the Flower Children are ripe for conversion.

