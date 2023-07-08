NEW YORK (OSV News) – Astral projection is a risky business. Such is the apparent moral of the murky horror sequel "Insidious: The Red Door" (Sony).
So keep your soul to yourself, people, and don't go sending it out, willy-nilly, into the ether. Otherwise, you might end up like poor Josh (Patrick Wilson, who also directed) and Dalton (Ty Simpkins) Lambert, the father-and-son duo on whom this unconvincing follow-up once again focuses.
As viewers of the franchise's 2011 kick-off may recall, pops and sonny boy had both found themselves trapped in The Further, a weird realm of spiritual captivity whose soundtrack is provided by 1960s offbeat phenom Tiny Tim's trademark tune, "Tiptoe through the Tulips." Played on a 78, no less.
Once safely returned to this world, the pair had agreed to have themselves hypnotized to erase the memories of their paranormal trauma. Flash forward a decade, however, and they're gradually discovering that such artificially induced forgetfulness is not a permanent solution. No, indeed; the boogeymen are back and there's gonna be trouble.
A feebly conveyed theme of family reconciliation fails to lend weight or interest to Wilson's first outing at the helm, nor are the frights very effective. Weak-willed Josh and alienated Dalton ultimately come to bat for each other and there's some altruism on display. But, as scripted by screenwriter Scott Teems, these emotional overtones fail to make much of an impression.
With Dalton now an art major in college, the meandering plot includes scenes set in a freewheeling frat house that become the occasion for some distasteful bedroom humor. Thus, while not on the run from his persistent demonic tormentors, Dalton takes the time to trade a few vulgar gags with his lively classmate and newfound sidekick, Chris (Sinclair Daniel).
As for the various ghouls and living corpses Dalton encounters, they have a nasty habit of projectile vomiting black goo. Viewers' reaction to "Insidious: The Red Door" probably won't be quite that emphatic. But it's unlikely to leave them hungering for more.
The film contains occult material, gruesome images, sexual jokes and references, at least one use of profanity, a couple of milder oaths, a single rough term and numerous crude expressions. The OSV News classification is A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association rating is PG-13 – parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.
John Mulderig is media reviewer for OSV News. Follow him on Twitter @JohnMulderig1.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.