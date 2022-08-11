ORLANDO | It takes courage to stand up and fight when injustices present themselves.
Spanish saint, Antonio María Claret did just that. He battled against slavery and inequality in the name of Christ.
His message would go on to help countless others around the world. The soon-to-be released film, “Slaves and Kings,” highlights the life of St. Claret’s struggles and accomplishments. Theaters will present the film locally Aug. 22-23.
Father Byron Macias, a Claret Missionary at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center in Fresno, California, expressed the overwhelming significance of St. Claret’s life to the Florida Catholic.
The film’s goal is to get its audience “to trust in divine providence no matter what,” Father Macias said. Catholics will be able “to strengthen their relationship with the Virgin Mary. The hope that we get when there is something stronger and something at the core of existence. (It’s) the promise of God. We are loved and redeemed by God. It’s an inspirational movie… As a Catholic person, it really strengthened my faith. I think this movie has the power to do that. The story of Claret can be our story.”
Exposing corruption wherever he found it played a major role in St. Claret’s life. He was more than a man of the cloth — he was a freer of the oppressed.
“(St. Claret) comes as an apostle. He comes as a missionary. He gets sent to Cuba and he finds a whole system that is benefiting the rich and exploiting the poor,” Father Macias said. “A system that a lot of kids did not have access to education. Not even church. They had to remain outside. St. Anthony Claret sees that and starts injecting life and pastoral care in the Diocese of Santiago, Cuba.”
“Slaves and Kings” Director Pablo Moreno notes the similarity of situations in present times. “There are elements of Claret’s spirituality that are very relevant today: his fight against slavery, against racism; his desire to educate people, to enlighten them in the midst of circumstances such as those of the 19th century, which coincidently seems to me to have parallels with our times and circumstances today.”
In 1849, per request by Queen Isabella II of Spain, St. Claret was appointed Archbishop of the Diocese of Santiago, Cuba. While there, St. Claret enjoyed the people of the neighborhood, letting the working class know he was there for them. “He would just walk and visit every possible corner in the diocese, listening to people, just comforting people and acknowledging people as people.”
Knowing the children of the area were suffering from a lack of proper education, St. Claret “came up with a system of schooling for mixed kids and the slave kids to go to school together and get an education. It was kind of a work and study place. They could save up their money so that when they finish school, they would have money for them. In a way, it was the credit union concept. (St. Claret) was the one who brought that to Cuba.”
The focus to his activism gave people hope, and because of that, people wanted to listen to him preach. “He had such a charisma. There was something about his personality that got people attracted to him,” Father Macias said. “To the point that a lot of priests started to follow him. He would leave a mark on people’s lives. Because of that, he built up a fame around him.”
St. Claret grew up ordinary, becoming a textile weaver at 12. He was ordained on June 13, 1835, in Osona, a county of Barcelona. He wrote a total of 144 books in his life and founded the Missionary Sons of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (better known as The Claretians) with missions in 70 countries. He also founded the Religious of Mary Immaculate, Cuba’s first women religious. Queen Isabella II chose St. Claret as her confessor in 1857.
But his success and notoriety weren’t without conflict.
“He would take people who were slaves in Cuba and try to teach them and try to mentor them. He wanted to get them thinking of the Church in a more active role,” Father Macias said. These acts nearly cost him his life.
“When he started noticing the slaves weren’t considered human beings, just a work force, he tried his best to make the people in power realize that (slavery) shouldn’t even be an option. Because of that, St. Claret was persecuted. Seven times people tried to kill him,” once surviving an assassin’s knife to the face. St. Claret later petitioned the court to give his attacker a prison term rather than a death sentence.
Lucía González-Barandiarán, founder of Bosco Films, the distribution company behind “Slaves and Kings,” said the film “presents a Catholic hero, a special friend of slaves and kings, who was unwavering despite persecution and whose story is largely unknown. It’s important for us to look to those who exemplify heroic virtue and show us the way of faith amid trials. Who among us does not suffer for the faith? St. Anthony Mary Claret can help us and inspire us to persevere.”
“Slaves and Kings” will be out in selected theaters Aug. 22-23. For more information about “Slaves and Kings,” visit https://slavesandkingsthemovie.com/
