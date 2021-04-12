Florida’s got faith! You’ll find it at St. Martha Catholic Church in Sarasota, where brightly painted circus wagon wheels decorate the sanctuary of America’s Circus Church. Submerged in twenty-five feet of water near Key Largo, the bigger-than-life statue Christ of the Abyss is a magnet for snorkelers and scuba divers who touch his fingertips and then bless themselves. Looking for the fountain of eternal life? A stone replica of Ponce de León’s baptismal font graces the entrance at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine.
These and many other Florida sites are featured in Our Sunday Visitor’s new book Monuments, Marvels, and Miracles: A Traveler’s Guide to Catholic America. Written by “FaithTraveler” Marion Amberg, the book spotlights more than 500 holy sites across the country, each with a riveting story to tell. What are the Grasshopper Crosses? Where was the first Mass said? (The answer might surprise you!) Who was the “Flying Nun” and where did she appear? Faith shocker: America’s oldest Catholic church isn’t American — it’s French!
That’s just the beginning of Amberg’s inspiring road trip. Healing places. Miraculous places. Hidden places. Places where saints walked. But holy doesn’t mean stuffy! Many sites are baptized in good humor and sprinkled with fascinating lore. Why is the “Good Thief” on his way to sainthood? How fast was the “Fastest Nun in the West?” What is “blessed dirt?” Which cathedral resembles angel wings?
Put the car in drive and let’s go!