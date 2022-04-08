BOCA RATON | For Janet Zann Sheldon, being a curious student led to being an effective teacher, which has fed her lifelong love of learning. That affection for education led her to write a book encouraging others in their search for truth.
The book, “God Now” (Christian Faith Publishing), offers a summary of the Catholic faith that many would find useful, especially those who have questions about the church or are concerned about myths and rumors they have heard.
“I want this to get to people in the pews, as Mother Angelica used to say,” she said. “It’s not an academic tome, obviously, but it can help bring people back to their faith or give them an overview of what our faith is, where it came from, how old it is, why it’s real and why we should follow it.”
Growing up in a Protestant household in Toledo, Ohio, Sheldon recalls being influenced by the Catholics she knew.
“The Catholics made an impression on me because they were so generous,” she said. “They’d give you something that you wanted or needed to their own detriment. They wouldn’t have two, but they would give you the one they had. Who does that?”
As a member of a YWCA swim team that traveled on weekends, she noticed that the Catholic families would make sure to find a Sunday Mass no matter where they were or how early they would have to wake up in the morning.
After marrying a Catholic man, Sheldon went to Mass with him for many years. Then one day, talking with a friend, she realized that she was referring to the Catholic Church as “we.” Sheldon felt it was the right time to begin Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults classes.
Now a member of St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton, Sheldon said she had questions about Catholicism even after going through the RCIA. That is why she enrolled as a student at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
She didn’t have deep questions about the faith, Sheldon said, just a curious mind and a desire to learn. She began classes at the seminary in January 2015 after retiring from her job as a local teacher and guidance counselor.
She shared seminary classes with priests and permanent deacons in formation who are now her friends. She earned a master’s degree in theological studies to go with the teaching degree she received years earlier from the University of Michigan. She taught second through sixth grades for many years in Michigan.
Feeling more secure in her knowledge of the faith, Sheldon taught faith formation to eighth-graders for five years as they moved toward the sacrament of confirmation. For three years now, she has helped lead a Monday night Bible study group at St. Joan of Arc.
There is so much depth to the Catholic faith, Sheldon said, that continues to attract people who are seeking a stronger connection to God.
“The Catholic Church has so many aspects to it, and it covers everything,” she said. “We have the sacraments, we have the churches, we have the art, we have the history, we have the knowledge.
“It’s just a beautiful church with everything anyone spiritually could need or want, and it offers an opportunity to be reconciled with God after sin, which is beautiful,” Sheldon added. “Everything about it is just a banquet of wonderfulness.”
She hopes her 80-page book captures some of the expanse of the faith and draws them as she was drawn to it.
“I think it’s important to get these kinds of God books out,” Sheldon said. “Maybe somebody who really is having trouble believing and yet their conscience is leading them as we all have a yearning to know something that’s bigger than ourselves.”
