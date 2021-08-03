Throughout the history of the Catholic Church, in her most troubled and turbulent times, God has raised up great saints as beacons of hope in the midst of darkness. Among these great saints, the four women Doctors of the Church stand out as models of courage, wisdom, and trust. Their example and teachings remain with us, are relevant to the challenges of our own day, and urge us on to renewal with unwavering hope.
“Trust shows the way,” wrote Saint Hildegard of Bingen. These words set the courageous standard by which she, Teresa of Ávila, Catherine of Siena, and Thérèse of Lisieux lived. The phrase can be considered the watchword for the Church in every age, and especially in our own.
In Women of Hope, Terry Polakovic introduces these amazing women and describes the troubled times in which they lived and persevered. These women remind us that God can work through anyone to bring about his purpose. They prove to us that, as Christians, we can live in confident hope, no matter the circumstances in which we find ourselves.
Terry Polakovic is cofounder of Endow (Educating on the Nature and Dignity of Women) and served as president of the organization from 2003 to 2015. Before retiring, she worked in nonprofit leadership for more than thirty years. In 2010, she received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice (“For the Church and the Pontiff”) award from Pope Benedict XVI. In 2011, Terry was recognized as an Outstanding Catholic Leader by the Catholic Leadership Institute. She is the author of Life and Love: Opening Your Heart to God’s Design (Our Sunday Visitor, 2018). She lives in Colorado with her husband, Mike.
