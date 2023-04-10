Boston, MA | Christ’s contemporaries ascribed to Him many names and titles, and each represents a ray of light that brings us to a clearer understanding of our Savior. He was called “Nazarene,” “Shepherd,” “Physician,” “Son of God,” “Christ,” “Lord,” and “Rabbi,” among others. Image
In “Who Do You Say I Am?” Eric Sammons unpacks Jesus’ twenty-four names in St. Matthew’s Gospel — and relates how each holds a key to unlocking the mysteries of Christ’s life. He offers readers a completely new access point for coming to know and love Jesus.
Fr. Benedict Groeschel, C.F.R. said that this book “is a very serious and well-thought-out attempt to teach us once again just who is being proclaimed in the Gospel of Saint Matthew. It is a slow, steady journey through this Gospel, a journey that pauses over and over again to examine in a thoughtful and prayerful way the names and titles given to our Lord in this Gospel. An intelligent, erudite, accessible book on our Divine Savior and his life and personality."
Author Mark Shea posits that Sammons’ book is an answer to “the most important question that has ever been asked in the history of the human race.”
Sammons helps readers grow in intimacy with their Redeemer by rediscovering the beauty and wonder of Scripture through the lens of the saints, the prophets who prefigured Christ, and Church teachings.
Meditations on Christ’s titles are designed for Lectio Divina, contemplating Jesus’ life and times, their theological and moral significance, and their lessons for our daily living.
For instance, readers will learn how the name “Carpenter’s Son” unveils the extraordinary in mankind as well as ways in which Jesus teaches about temptation and the means to conquer it. They will find practical tips on preserving Church unity and ways to know God and imitate His Love — especially in the Holy Eucharist.
Sammons further lays out how frequently forgotten titles such as “Ghost” reveal how Jesus is the healing balm for the anxieties that paralyze us and “Son of Abraham” expresses our incarnational faith — God comes to us so that we may rise with Him.
Above all, readers will gain clarity on the path to holiness and learn the secret of how to truly love the “Divine Bridegroom.”
