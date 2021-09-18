Whisper: Finding God in the Everyday

Do you feel like you can’t “find God”?
What if he is waiting for you right where you are?
In this intimate and down-to-earth book, Danielle Bean encourages women of all stages of life to slow down and experience the little whispers of God that are present in their everyday moments.
Danielle writes about real, heartfelt moments that every woman can relate to. The constant striving after achieving more can be relieved. Even more, the ability to do less with more intention can provide a growing awareness of God’s constant presence and interior peace (even if the exterior is still chaotic).
Whisper is perfect for anyone looking to develop a more intimate relationship with the ever-present God. Grab a copy and a cup of tea (or a glass of wine) and dive in to learn from Danielle how to grow closer to God.
Disclosure: The link below is an affiliate link. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase this book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.