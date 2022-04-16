The Afterlife: Purgatory and Heaven Explained
by Father Dolindo Ruotolo Paperback — 272 pages. List price: $18.95
Father Dolindo Ruotolo’s Surrender Prayer brought understanding and peace to countless souls amid the turbulence of the last century. Now, in our age of incomparable uncertainty, this miracle-worker and visionary writer offers the assurance you need to resolutely face the final things: death, judgment, Heaven, and Hell.
Read these pages, and you’ll embark on the ultimate journey of discovery into what happens to the soul after death. You’ll read true stories of the dead who have communicated to loved ones from the great beyond; you’ll learn how the saints described their mystical experiences, and you’ll investigate stunning supernatural phenomena that remain unexplained by science.
Notably, Don Dolindo provides proof for the existence of Purgatory and explains what it’s like for the souls suffering there. Moreover, he describes the consequences of sin and how the souls in Purgatory are awaiting our sacrificial suffering to be released into Paradise.
Best of all, Don Dolindo offers spiritual wisdom that you can apply to your daily life and shows you how to prepare for a holy death and the glory of the world to come. He describes the remarkable mystical experience of the soul’s awe-inspiring entrance into Heaven and explains the unique power of Our Blessed Mother to help us get there.
You’ll also learn:
• The most important prayers that help free the Holy Souls in Purgatory
• Why even venial sin impairs our relationship with God
• Why good works, almsgiving, and penances are powerful atonements for sin
• Why we need Our Lady’s maternity, humility, and love for souls
• Why the saints delight in interceding for us
• The sublime ecstasy and complete fulfillment that await us when we behold the Holy Trinity in Heaven
