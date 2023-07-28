Boston, MA | “The Apocalypse of the Sovereign Self” is a collection of stories, fictional and factual, highlighting two themes: the autonomous self, now in a profound crisis, and the person, whose Christian sources and contours have too long been overlooked.
Peter Robinson, host of “Uncommon Knowledge” and former speechwriter to President Ronald Reagan, wrote: “How can we save our society? How can we save our own lives? In this book, Gil Bailie addresses these two most important questions. Astonishingly erudite, wonderfully accessible—and utterly intent on answers. A magnificent meditation on the ultimate things.”
Luke Burgis, author of “Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life,” reviewed: “A tour de force through philosophy, theology, history, film, literature, and lived experience, woven together by a master craftsman, which makes present the mystery that had been hidden for ages—a mystery which the world must desperately recover: the full meaning of our personhood.”
Bailie warns that those who think that the spiritual resources that fostered and sustained the dignity of the human person will survive the renunciation of the faith that gave importance to that dignity are woefully mistaken.
It is a grave mistake, Bailie argues, to think that the respect for the dignity of the human person will survive the renunciation of the faith that gave that dignity its moral and religious weight.
Chapter by chapter, Bailie shows how the gradual loss of our culture’s Christian foundation has left us both Christ-haunted and vulnerable to an assortment of ideological obsessions that are now ravaging our cultural life.
Readers will see the importance of the family, the school of love and responsibility, and how human life is ordered toward the God who fashioned us in our mother’s womb.
Moreover, relates Bailie, it is in the Eucharistic Meta-Drama that we have access to the central event of history.
“What makes this book so necessary is its recognition that in this era of feverish rejection of our own history, our corporate identity, nothing new is required, for all that matters, everything that saves, is already here,” Maureen Mullarkey, senior contributor to The Federalist and keeper of the weblog Studio Matters.
“We need only to be reminded that the individual is not an idol, not a dehumanizing end in itself, but is instead just what the Church understands it to be: an instrument open to the Spirit and destined to do it service,” concluded Mullarkey.
