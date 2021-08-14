Are you new to Catholicism and become a recent Catholic convert? Did you grow up Catholic and return as a Catholic revert? Are you interested in becoming Catholic for the first time?
If you want to learn more about basic Catholic beliefs, Waking Up Catholic: A Guide to Catholic Beliefs for Converts, Reverts, and Anyone Becoming Catholic is the book for you.
The depth of Catholic theology is one of its greatest beauties, but understanding it can be one of its greatest challenges.
You have questions. Waking Up Catholic has answers. Learn about:
How does Catholic Tradition fit in with Scripture?
Why do we have a pope?
Do Catholics really worship Mary?
Why do Catholics pray to saints?
Is Holy Communion just a symbol of Christ?
What is the purpose of Confession?
Do repetitious Catholic prayers really work?
And more...
Waking Up Catholic answers these questions, and more, from the perspective of someone who converted to Catholicism himself.
