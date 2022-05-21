Boston | In “A Declaration of Dependence,” Ven. Fulton J. Sheen masterfully decries the divisions and hatreds in America. He explains how we have turned our faces from God and are on the precipice. There is “too much tolerance of evil and not enough intolerance of injustice.”
This book unveils the shocking truth about a world riddled by irrationality, emotionalism, and violence.
With his characteristic wit, wisdom, and fervor, Sheen provides clarity amid propagandist lies and pagan societies united to destroy the Christian model of civilization. He reminds us why we should fear what kills the soul more than what kills the body.
Sheen exposes the false prophets and philosophies in the world, laying bare the “believers” who no longer worship or act in accordance with their beliefs, and those lacking in conscience who persecute those with a conscience. The chastisements that the world faces are a consequence of its sins, Sheen declares. They are the result of our abandonment of God. Man’s attempt to replace God reminds us that the world is devoid of goodness without His Presence.
“A Declaration of Dependence” reveals how assorted “isms” control people where the seeds have already been planted for them to be controlled. Throughout history, God punishes to destroy evil—and at the same time, to heal his sons from their sins.
In an age of Liberalism, man has forgotten the justice of God. Sheen invites us to examine our consciences to see how we caused the wars in the world. By declaring ourselves independent of God, we have brought down His wrath and made ourselves slaves to the world, the flesh, and the devil.
Also found in this book are Sheen’s teachings on the Antichrist and the standard to which Christians should hold themselves. He reveals the cause of war, whether it is just, and where its greatest tragedy lies.
Sheen lays out how to truly fight for peace, justice, and unity in our country and among nations. He notes why the Church is opposed to extreme militarism and pacifism.
Without repentance there is no restoration. Sheen explains how to place our trust in God in order to be under His protection again. Because God is loving, He will not let us drown in our sins.
“Why is America at the threshold of its own implosion?” asks Dr. Peter Howard, founder of the Fulton Sheen Institute. “The American prophet for our times, Fulton Sheen, provides the answer.
https://www.sophiainstitute.com/products/item/a-declaration-of-dependence?mc_cid=fa63746acc&mc_eid=ab0a1bc4b0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.