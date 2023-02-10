book

Boston MA | Psychology explains why we are anxious and afraid and Christianity provides how we find the remedy. In his classic “Psychology of the Cross” Fr. G. Emmett Carter – who was cardinal archbishop of Toronto and an adviser to St. John Paul II – explores how the unconscious mind operates and ways to successfully manage fear in one’s life.

“Modern psychology in spite of its amoral and non-Christian origins is a wonderful instrument for bringing the Christian to an awareness of all that is profoundly human in our revealed religion” wrote L. M. Régis O.P. Dean Emeritus of the Faculty of Philosophy University of Montréal.

