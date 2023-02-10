Boston MA | Psychology explains why we are anxious and afraid and Christianity provides how we find the remedy. In his classic “Psychology of the Cross” Fr. G. Emmett Carter – who was cardinal archbishop of Toronto and an adviser to St. John Paul II – explores how the unconscious mind operates and ways to successfully manage fear in one’s life.
“Modern psychology in spite of its amoral and non-Christian origins is a wonderful instrument for bringing the Christian to an awareness of all that is profoundly human in our revealed religion” wrote L. M. Régis O.P. Dean Emeritus of the Faculty of Philosophy University of Montréal.
“It is precisely this supernatural light of faith and of prudence that Canon Carter casts on the principal themes which are at the base of psychology and psychoanalysis.”
Fr. Carter shows how sound psychology draws all its strength from Christianity and reveals how self-analysis is beneficial in leading to wisdom peace and lasting security. Significantly he unmasks the cause of scruples and their healing remedy.
Fr. Carter also delves into the origin of man’s rebellion against God which causes fear insecurity and maladjustment that plague the family the Church and society. He lays out guidelines for parents and educators to help bring young people to maturity and ways to attain Christian perfection.
A reviewer wrote “Fr. Carter’s book shows that by developing our intimacy with Christ we find true worth and happiness. When we open our hearts to God’s grace He raises us up to where we belong and fills us with His love to share with others. This book helps provide the key to true healing.”
