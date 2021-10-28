"Tolkien's Modern Reading: Middle-earth Beyond the Middles Ages" by Holly Ordway. Word on Fire Academic (Des Plaines, Illinois, 2021). 392 pp., $29.95.
It is a widely accepted point of view that J.R.R Tolkien was dismissive of the modern fiction of his time, and that ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ were fundamentally medieval and nostalgic in their inspiration. “Tolkien's Modern Reading: Middle-earth Beyond the Middle Ages” takes this claim, coming from one of his first biographers, and reexamines it through new meticulous archival research.
This groundbreaking Catholic script by Holly Ordway reveals how Tolkien, in fact, had a fantastic imagination and understanding of both the facts and the fiction of the modern world. In contrast to the widely accepted image of Tolkien, this influential book portrays him enjoying a broad range of contemporary works, engaging with them in detail and depth— And Even naming specific titles as sources for, and influences upon his creation of Middle-earth.
This Christian book shows Tolkien admired authors such as James Joyce and Beatrix Potter, Rider Haggard and Edith Nesbit, William Morris, and Kenneth Grahame. Ordway further mentions how the forgotten works of S.R. Crockett and J.H. Shorthouse also made a significant impression on Tolkien's work.
In an effort to show Tolkien’s genius in a new light, Ordway's painstaking scholarship portrays how Tolkien's book was connected with the literature of his own time and at the same time concerned with the issues of the contemporary culture. Ordway's ground-breaking study illuminates his views on topics such as technology, women, empire, and race. For Tolkien's genius was not simply backward-looking: it was intimately connected with the literature of his own time and concerned with the issues and crises of modernity.
• Comprehensive Christian Books: Devoid of jargon, this approachable, comprehensive literature by Holly Ordway can enrich anyone's understanding of Tolkien's writings and bring new depth to his classic tales.
• Renowned Inspirational Books: Based on meticulous archival research, Ordway shows how Tolkien has appreciated both popular, and forgotten contemporary authors of his time and how said authors made a significant impression on Tolkien's literature.
• About the Author: Holly Ordway holds a PhD in English from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and is a Fellow of Faith and Culture at the Word on Fire Institute and a Visiting Professor of Apologetics at Houston Baptist University.
• Proclaiming Christ: Word on Fire Catholic Ministries supports the work of Bishop Robert Barron, which aims to highlight Roman Catholic history, spread the message of Jesus Christ, and to manifest the spirit of Christ to the masses.
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase this book. Learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.