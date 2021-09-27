These are book covers for "Islamophobia: What Christians Should Know (and Do) about Anti-Muslim Discrimination" by Jordan Denari Duffner; "Pillars: How Muslim Friends Led Me Closer to Jesus" by Rachel Pieh Jones; and "A World of Inequalities: Christian and Muslim Perspectives," edited by Lucinda Mosher. The books are reviewed by Eugene J. Fisher. (CNS composite/courtesy Orbis Books, Plough Publishing, Georgetown University Press)