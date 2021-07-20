Thea Bowman: Faithful and Free

With every passing year since her death in 1990, more people are recognizing Sister Thea Bowman as one of the most inspiring figures in American Catholic history. This granddaughter of slaves became Catholic on her own initiative at the age of nine. As a Franciscan sister, she lived a wide-ranging ministry of joy, music, and justice.
Now Father Maurice Nutt offers a new biography of Sister Thea that introduces her and sheds new light on who she was. Drawing on careful research and the insights of people who were close to her, Nutt explores her personality, her passion, her mission, and her prayer. He captures Thea Bowman as she was: an unapologetically African American woman, a religious sister who deeply loved God and the people to whom she ministered through teaching, preaching, and singing, and who embraced the blessing of her ancestry, the wisdom of the “old folks,” and a passion for justice and equality for all God’s children.
Father Maurice J. Nutt, C.Ss.R. has been ordained a Roman Catholic priest in the Redemptorist Congregation for 31 years. Father Nutt is a priest in good standing with the Redemptorists – Denver Province enjoying faculties from the Archdiocese of New Orleans. He earned a Doctor of Ministry Degree in Preaching from Aquinas Institute of Theology in St. Louis (the first African American to receive a Catholic doctorate in preaching), a Master of Theology Degree from Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans, Louisiana, a Master of Divinity Degree from Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, Illinois, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy and Communication from Holy Redeemer College in Waterford, Wisconsin. In June of 2001, he was named a Danforth Fellow and completed the Leadership Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In October 2020 he completed his certification in Spiritual Direction from the Hesychia School of Spiritual Direction in Tucson, Arizona.
