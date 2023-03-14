In this relatable, heartwarming story for children, The Wordless Weaver presents the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus through the eyes of a child. Filled with beautiful original artwork, this picture book shares the good news of Easter in a way that children will love.
It’s just before Passover, and Shira, a young weaver known for her talents across Jerusalem, wants to do something special for the Lord Yeshua. She wishes she could join the crowd in singing and praising Yeshua as he rides into her city on a humble beast of burden. However, she is mute, unable to speak.
Instead, Shira offers the work of her hands and presents an incredible gift that is more marvelous than anyone could ever have imagined. And through her good deed, Shira receives a life-changing gift.
In this relatable, heartwarming story for children, The Wordless Weaver presents the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus through the eyes of a child. Filled with beautiful original artwork, this picture book shares the good news of Easter in a way that children will love.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.