"The Vatican Christmas Cookbook" by David Geisser, Thomas Kelly. Sophia Institute Press (Nashua, NH, 2020). 192 pp., $34.95.
The Vatican Christmas Cookbook, eagerly-awaited sequel to the acclaimed #1 bestseller, The Vatican Cookbook, has been released just in time for what is sure to be a most memorable holiday season.
“Swiss Guard Chef” David Geisser offers more than 70 new recipes, some from his days in the Guard, many new versions of Christmas classics, and more fresh innovations from this award-winning leader of the new wave of European chefs.
Thomas Kelly provides the rich history and lore of Christmas at the Vatican and around the world, with inspiring stories of the popes at Christmas, the Three Wise Men, and the First Christmas, all surrounded by magnificent art and photography.
This book earns a place in the kitchen as a handy reference for an assortment of mouthwatering holiday recipes, and on display on the coffee table for all to enjoy.
For those who love Christmas, cooking, fine art, and the storied history of the Vatican and the Swiss Guard, this is a perfect gift.
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase this book. Learn more.
