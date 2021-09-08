The Story of a Soul: The Autobiography of St. Therese of Lisieux

Disclosure: The link below is an affiliate link. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase this book.
The Story of a Soul conveys St Therese of Liseux's "Little Way" of spiritual childhood - her "elevator" to Heaven, as she called it. This method was approved by Pope Pius XI as a way for all to grow in holiness through unfailing confidence and childlike delight in God's merciful love.
Again and again in this book, St. Therese shows us how her "Little Way" of love and trust comes straight from Sacred Scripture.
This book belongs in every Catholic home, for Pope St Pius X stated St. Therese of Liseux the "greatest Saint of modern times".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.