"The Silent Knight: A History of St. Joseph As Depicted in Art" by Elizabeth Lev. Sophia Institute Press (Nashua, NH, 2020). 240 pp., $18.95.
Have you ever thought of St. Joseph as a knight? Throughout the centuries he has often remained silent, in the shadows. In an exciting new book from Sophia Institute Press, the great saint finally steps forward. In her book of masterpieces, The Silent Knight: A History of St. Joseph As Depicted in Art Vatican Museums' consultant, lecturer and author Elizabeth Lev reveals St. Joseph’s valor as portrayed by famous artists and saints throughout the centuries. Lev worked as a Vatican analyst for NBC and her captivating TED Talk on the Sistine Chapel received over 1.8 million views.
An instant cultural talking point, this lavishly illustrated book features images of St. Joseph by Raphael, Michelangelo, Murillo, Giotto, Caravaggio, El Greco, and more.
Journey with St. Joseph in places like 5th century Rome, where he was first depicted in mosaics at St. Mary Major Basilica. Witness his call to spiritual fatherhood as the strong protector of the Holy Family.
Lev describes St. Joseph as the “extraordinary man who embodies the power of silence and yet still speaks to the hearts of all who turn to him.” Juxtaposing the saint’s contemplative and active sides through art, Lev affirms that he is also a “man of action . . . every time an angel speaks, Joseph moves.”
Just as at the turn of the first century St. Joseph appeared to rescue the morally corrupt Church, he awaits to deliver us from our afflictions today. In a culture that has lost the value of purity, “The Silent Knight” conveys the witness of St. Joseph, who reminds us of the beauty of chastity and true love.
St. Joseph is Patron of the Universal Church, husbands, fathers, married couples, families, virgins, and a happy death; he tirelessly provides for us. Lev reflects, “St. Joseph returned in the Age of Chivalry, riding in like a shining, albeit silent knight, ready to serve and to defend his damsel [the Church] in distress.”
Read about St. Joseph’s miraculous intercession, which brought unity in times of division, and, during the Renaissance, was pictured as closely connected to the Petrine ministry.
Lev explains that the “Old Testament Joseph distributed bread in times of famine, and the New Testament Joseph brings Jesus to Egypt, who is, in the words of Pope Leo [the Great], ‘the Bread of Life and the Food of reason that came down from heaven.’”
Reviewers of The Silent Knight include Ethics and Public Policy Center, Senior Fellow, George Weigel (“No one helps us ‘see’ a painting, sculpture, mosaic, or tapestry quite like Elizabeth Lev, whose unique aesthetic insight brings the elusive St. Joseph vibrantly alive in this wonderful book.”) and “Footprints of God” host and author Steve Ray (“Not only rich with resplendent artwork, The Silent Knight is also replete with historical documentation and commentary. This will be a treasured volume for art lovers, theologians, scholars, novices and all who love a good read.”)
In this pivotal time in history, we need reminders of St. Joseph’s virtues—portrayed in art and history—to help us: remain steadfast in our faith, cultivate deeper devotion, defend purity in our world, hear God’s voice, and encounter His Presence more clearly through silent recollection. In the words of St. Josemaria Escrivà, “Throw yourself into the strong arms of the father.”
The Silent Knight helps readers discover how St. Joseph is the Church’s most powerful intercessor, along with our Blessed Mother. Go to St. Joseph: behold and listen to him!
