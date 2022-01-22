The Seminarian (Kindle Edition)

"The Seminarian" by Jean-Paul Reymont. 264 pp., $3.95.
A spy network in an American Company in Canada forces Tony Rivard, a twenty-two year old mechanical engineer from Pointe Claire near Montreal, Quebec, to resign after his boss, a whistleblower, is unjustly dismissed from his position. Tony then leaves for a short vacation to unwind and visits his relatives in northern France, where he encounters a spiritual, Divine Presence during his visit to a shrine in Liesse. He suddenly feels he has a calling to the priesthood but, fearing the ramifications of his resignation from his former company, he leaves the Province of Quebec. This causes tension between himself and his father, the latter being a fervent French-Canadian nationalist. Tony, nevertheless, decides to enter a Catholic seminary in Massachusetts where he encounters a visit from the U.S. Immigration authorities. He then fears that he is being suspected as being a spy by the seminary authorities.
After clearance by the RCMP, he is allowed to continue his studies for the priesthood but a jealous seminarian tries to put obstacles in Tony's way, which almost prevents him from achieving his priestly goal. During the summer of 2002, Tony successfully finds a summer job at NASA in Maryland, where he is considered a brilliant employee. He must decide whether to become a priest or be given greater opportunities in the field of astrophysics. He is tempted to give up the priesthood by an offer of a permanent position and a possible future career and promotion. He finds his worldly temptations coupled with a French girl who also works at NASA. He must make a decision whether he wishes to serve God first or go back into the world. Being extremely talented,
Tony sees a bright future for himself at NASA as a possible international representative; however, he suddenly receives a letter from a bishop in Illinois who has accepted him for further studies toward the priesthood. What choice does he make? Will his destiny go beyond what he imagined? And will he finally find the path to his true vocation in life?
