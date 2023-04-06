book 3

Boston, MA | “The Passion and Death of Our Lord Jesus Christ” provides an intimate look at the sufferings of Our Lord through the minds and hearts of those closest to Him.Image

Archbishop Alban Goodier, S.J. (1869–1939), a prolific author of classics including “Saints for Sinners” and “The Good Galilean,” intersperses scriptural accounts, historical research, narration and saints writings to bring the Passion of Jesus fully to life. Jesus is portrayed through the eyes of His apostles, of those who condemned Him, of His executioners, and those He met along the way of the Cross.

