Boston, MA | “The Passion and Death of Our Lord Jesus Christ” provides an intimate look at the sufferings of Our Lord through the minds and hearts of those closest to Him.Image
Archbishop Alban Goodier, S.J. (1869–1939), a prolific author of classics including “Saints for Sinners” and “The Good Galilean,” intersperses scriptural accounts, historical research, narration and saints writings to bring the Passion of Jesus fully to life. Jesus is portrayed through the eyes of His apostles, of those who condemned Him, of His executioners, and those He met along the way of the Cross.
A reviewer wrote: “I can’t put this book down. It has really opened up my mind to ponder much more deeply about the passion. I feel I am there with the disciples and the Lord.”
Through this introspective contemplation of the Gospels, Archbishop Goodier reveals Jesus’ thoughts, feelings, and actions and explains the sufferings Jesus felt in His soul.
Readers will reflect upon the subtle observations, emotions and actions swirling around Jesus as He faces His most terrible and triumphant moments.
Most significantly, readers will see who Jesus is for them and who He longs them to be for Him and for others. We need “active compassion,” explains Archbishop Goodier, to unite our sufferings to those of Jesus and relate to the anguish of His Heart.
Reflecting upon the Agony of Jesus in the Garden, the travesty of his condemnation, and the diabolical tortures that He endured, readers will see the immense sufferings that only the God-Man could abide.
Our Lord’s words challenge and comfort contemporary believers as much as they did those who first followed in the footsteps of Christ and His apostles. By entering into Archbishop Goodier’s meditations, readers will never experience Jesus’ Passion in the same way again.
