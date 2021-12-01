"The Sacred That Surrounds Us: How Everything in a Catholic Church Points to Heaven" by Andrea Bachman. Ascension Press (West Chester, Pennsylvanis, 2019). 125 pp., $16.76.
You'll Never See A Catholic Church The Same Way.
Did you know that everything about the confessional in a Catholic church, even its size, was designed in a highly specific way by St. Charles Borromeo to answer objections to the sacrament by the Reformation? Did you know there is both a theological and a practical reason why the credence table is placed where it is? Each item in a Catholic church is there to point to a larger truth. Every sacred vessel and item is packed with symbolism and meaning, aimed at making each visit to a Catholic church a powerful reminder of God s presence and the truths of our Faith.
The Sacred That Surrounds Us helps reveal Catholic churches as shrines of devotion. Sacred Tradition and Sacred Scripture are made tangible with this book, which explains with clarity the symbolism and history behind the sacred items we see in every Catholic church.
In ancient and medieval times, the faithful knew the meaning of all the sacred items in a church. Today's Catholics can now re-discover the sacred that surrounds them in church. In modern churches, it can be difficult to realize the immense religious and cultural heritage we as Catholics are heirs to. It can be difficult to enter into the mysteries we are partaking in during the mass. But every Catholic church, from the small, modern parish to the ancient basilica, has similar sacred objects and vessels.
The Sacred That Surrounds Us helps Catholics make every visit to a Catholic church a pilgrimage of faith.
In The Sacred That Surrounds Us, Catholics read:
• At least one historical fact about the sacred item or church feature being discussed.
• At least one symbolic reality about the sacred item or church feature.
• A beautiful, high-resolution picture of the item or feature being discussed.
• A quote from the Church Fathers about this item, or a relevant quote from the Bible.
