Here’s the one motivational book that provides you with a comprehensive approach to true healing — not cheap gimmicks masquerading as inner peace. Modern society has deconstructed our reality and placed blinders over our eyes. That’s why, in these pages, Ian Murphy shares the story of his healing from obesity —a story not about weight loss but about transformation, one that showcases what the life-changing truths of the Christian faith look like in action.
Unsatisfied with the typical “self-help” books that limit their scope to mere problem-solving, symptom management, or pain alleviation, Ian set out to demonstrate through his own broken quest for well-being that there is a path to true betterment — one that recognizes and celebrates a person’s inherent dignity as someone made in the image and likeness of God.
Ian’s story is both authentic and amusing, a journey into total and lasting healing that can be replicated by anyone who feels trapped in self-doubt or anxiety, toxic messages or addictions, lethargy or misspent energy. It’s for all who seek a way out of the rut of simply existing or who are sick of merely reducing suffering and long to attain abundant life. You will discover not only what you are healed from but what you are healed for — the God of all joy awaits you. You will learn:
The definition of true healing and seven key aspects of restoration
What obstacle blinds you to seeing and thinking clearly
Our powerful ally against ignorance and irrationality
The one truth that is crucial to healing
What your focal point should be in the healing process
Two things that many forms of therapy often miss
You will also learn about the role of emotions on your healing journey and how to cure disorder at its roots. Gradually, you will grasp how to overcome fear and develop virtue. By opening your heart to God’s mercy and healing, you will discover who you are as a beloved child of God and will experience spiritual renewal.
As EWTN host Marcus Grodi wrote of Murphy’s book Dying to Live: From Agnostic to Baptist to Catholic: “Once again the power of stories, especially stories of conversion, not only gives witness to the life-changing work of God’s grace, but also communicates the life-changing reasonableness of our Catholic Faith.”
