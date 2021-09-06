The Pandemic of Padre Pio: Disciple of Our Lady of Sorrows

As people everywhere seek to make sense of the Covid-19 coronavirus plaguing the world today – the sense of darkness, abandonment, and suffering – Padre Pio shows us the way he faced the pandemic in his own day. Just over 100 years ago, the world was devastated by different virus. The Spanish Influenza of 1918-20 spared no country leading to as many as 100 million deaths worldwide. Even St. Padre Pio himself – who had recently received the permanent stigmata – became infected. Perhaps worse for the stigmatized saint, many close to him were infected: his fellow friars, spiritual sons and daughters, and his own family members in Pietrelcina.
What was his attitude toward the virus? How did he react when he became infected? What did he do for those close to him who fell ill, some near death? How did he respond when his own dear sister and other family members lost their lives from the virus? In this timely book, Stefano Campanella answers these questions. He offers a response to the age-old question about the mystery of suffering and how to face it. Padre Pio did not experience suffering as a random scourge, a meaningless burden, or with despair. Instead, he faced it with holy resignation and abandonment to the will of God. Padre Pio understood – indeed he lived on his own skin – the mysterious connection between suffering and redemption, the cross and resurrection, pain and love.
Ever a disciple of our Lady of Sorrows, Padre Pio faced everything with the Virgin Mary always at his side. In this book, Padre Pio shows us how to face a pandemic. As a Christian. As a disciple of Our Lady of Sorrows. As a saint.
About the Author
Stefano Campanella is an actor and writer, known for We'll Rise at Dawn (2019), The mystery of Padre Pio (2018) and Padre Pio: Costruttore di misericordia (2016).
