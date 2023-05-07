Boston, MA | Few families in history are as renowned as the Habsburgs, one of the principal sovereign dynasties of Europe from the thirteenth to the twentieth century.Image
In “The Habsburg Way,” Eduard Habsburg — a member of the family, ambassador to the Holy See and Archduke of Austria — shares insights about the Seven Principles at the root of Habsburg thought, action, politics, and family life.
With warmth and candor, Archduke Eduard provides glimpses into the lives of his esteemed family members. The lessons that they teach will help guide readers’ families in faith, live in peaceful prosperity, and grow in holiness. They could also provide a roadmap for healing the world in which we live.
Archduke Eduard reflects upon the Imperial House of Habsburg’s saints and heroes, sinners, assassinations, and affairs. He reveals the impact that freemasonry, Jansenism, and the Enlightenment had on their family and on all of Europe.
Most significantly, the Archduke provides the main ingredient for a stable marriage and how to create a deep bond between spouses, along with the secret and value to a happy and productive family life.
Readers will gain important insights into the Habsburg Empire, discover the five dates key dates in Habsburg history, and learn how to die like a royal.
Habsburg also reveals the key role his ancestors played in the epic battles of Lepanto and Vienna and the roles of exemplary Habsburgs such as Blessed Emperor Karl and Rudolf I, the first Habsburg ruler of the Holy Roman Empire, who helped a priest bring Viaticum to a dying man.
Additionally, he tells of the devout reign of Maria Theresia Habsburg-Lothringen, mother of sixteen children, who saved the family lands and organized pilgrimages and countrywide vigils in honor of Our Lady and the Blessed Sacrament.
He describes how Emperor Charles V safeguarded the Faith and how Venerable Magdalena, archduchess, and later Ferdinand II, heroically countered the Reformation.
Moreover, Archduke Eduard unveils Habsburg family lore and the manner in which their marriages were arranged (even in utero!). He explains how they promoted subsidiarity and protected people from politicians — and the relevance that has for us today.
Surely our world today would be a better place if all of us, our societies and politicians, would learn these Seven Rules for Turbulent Times and follow…“The Habsburg Way.”
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.