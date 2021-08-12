The Catholic Guide to Miracles

In this fascinating, eye-opening book, Adam Blai offers a uniquely comprehensive, careful, and thoughtful exploration of miracles, the Church’s process of approving them, and the telltale signs of demonic counterfeits.
As a certified consultant for exorcists in the Diocese of Pittsburgh and an auxiliary member of the International Association of Exorcists, Blai has spent decades studying and experiencing the supernatural. His confidence in the supernatural is based not only on his faith, but on his extensive experiences and observations. Now he shares in extraordinary detail what he has learned about miracles and their meaning for Catholics today.
You’ll come to understand why Christ allows miracles to occur in our day and savor a stunning variety of stories of healings, apparitions, Eucharistic miracles, modern-day stigmata, heavenly near-death experiences, angelic apparitions, and other amazing events. You’ll find out how miracles are validated by the Church and why we should believe them. You’ll learn the ranks that St. Thomas Aquinas applies to miracles and how science and modern medicine should increase our belief in miracles. You’ll also discover:
The history of miracles in the Old and New Testaments
True stories of miraculous healings in our time
How miracles prove the true apparitions of Mary
The facts and fictions surrounding levitation
How to identify false faith healers
The most important Eucharistic miracles of our time
