book 4

In the west the cowboy way is a code of living. It is a mode of determination and perseverance that won’t quit until the job is done. It is also a lighthearted way of having fun even through life’s ups and downs.

The Catholic Cowboy Way takes these same virtues and incorporates them into our walk with Christ. Following Jesus takes grit. By going all in with Him, Jesus teaches us how to fulfill the Father’s will with passion and zeal. By learning from our Lord, we can also develop a childlike heart that can find peace and joy in the midst of the craziness of life in the twenty-first century.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.