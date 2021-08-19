The Beauty Of The Mass: Exploring The Central Act Of Catholic Worship

“When Mass is being celebrated, the sanctuary is filled with countless angels who adore the Divine Victim immolated on the altar.” – St. John Chrysostom
Why do Catholics do that? Have you ever been asked this question, or maybe you’ve asked it yourself? Have you ever wondered what all the standing, kneeling, and sitting during Mass was really all about? In this book, Charles Johnston explores the sights and sounds of The Mass, and takes a deeper look at the beauty and symbolism behind every action during The Mass. An adult convert to Catholicism, Charles Johnston takes the reader on a journey through the central act of worship in the Catholic Church; The Mass. With a focus on the Biblical basis for the various components of The Mass, and the theology behind the ritual acts, but written to be accessible and understood by the laity. The ancient maxim, “Lex Orandi, Lex Credendi” is very much in play during The Holy Sacrifice of The Mass, because almost everything the Church believes is expressed through it. If you are a Catholic who wants a deeper understanding of the theology of the Church, as played out in the Mass; or if you are a non-Catholic Christian who is interested to learn about The Mass; or even a non-believer that just wants to know what’s going inside your local Catholic Church; come along on this journey.“
Let the entire man be seized with fear; let the whole world tremble; let heaven exult when Christ, the Son of the Living God, is on the altar in the hands of the priest. O admirable height and stupendous condescension! O humble sublimity! O sublime humility! that the Lord of the universe, God and the Son of God, so humbles Himself that for our salvation He hides Himself under a morsel of bread.” – St. Francis of Assisi
Also available in Spanish.
