The Art of Listening Prayer: Hearing God's Voice Amidst Life's Noise

What if you could hear from God directly, just as you would from a close friend?
Are you satisfied with a seemingly one-way conversation with God? Do you ever wonder if he really wants to hear from you?
The Art of Listening Prayer is about what it really means to have a personal relationship with God. If God loves his people, maybe it means that he wants to speak one-on-one with us, and if that’s true, shouldn’t our first priority be to learn how to hear from him?
Explore what it means to experience prayer that really is two-way. Using the Bible as a foundation, you can go way beyond theory and grow in this practice of listening prayer.
God wants to speak to you, and at the end of this thirty-day devotional, you will not only learn how to draw closer to him, you'll be equipped with a practical process to hear from him on a daily basis.
Seth Barnes is the son of a physician whose life was changed by listening prayer. He founded Adventures in Missions, an international missions organization that has taken over 100,000 people to the missions field. He lives with his wife, Karen, outside of Atlanta, Georgia.
