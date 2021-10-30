"The Alluring Voice of God: Forming Daily Encounters" by Carrell Jamilano. Ligouri Publications (Ligouri, Missouri, 2021). 158 pp., $14.99.
Written for young adults and Catholic teens who may be questioning their faith, The Alluring Voice of God invites them to experience God's voice in direct communication. By developing and living in a personal connection with God, readers of all ages, longing for a closer relationship, will discover that our beloved Christ dwells in a prominent place in our hearts.
Through various prayer exercises, lesson plans for group leaders, and personal reflection guidance, The Alluring Voice of God addresses questions like: Is God really listening? What is God calling me to do? Where is God in my life right now? How do I distinguish God's voice? With relatable content and detailed instruction, anyone suffering a crisis of faith will learn to know and hear His loving and caring call.
Florida Catholic Media is supported by its audience. This means that, at no additional cost to you, Florida Catholic Media will earn a small commission if you click through and purchase this book. Learn more.
