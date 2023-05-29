If you're hoping to get to Heaven, you'll need a plan to reach your goal. This handy manual not only presents all the elements of a life well lived; it also helps you incorporate those elements into everyday practiceStraight to Heaven is the one guide you need to achieve holiness now and Heaven later - all while eluding the traps and pains of Hell.
Fr. Morrow explains that happiness is attainable now for those who live the gospel because they are bringing a bit of Heaven to earth. Conversely, those who fail to live the gospel are doomed to live a hellish life in this world and in the next.
That's why Fr. Morrow wrote this book - to help you put in place a practical plan to enable you to love God with your whole heart, mind, and soul. Fr. Morrow shows you how to discern and follow God's will and improve your ability to extend mercy to others.
Through engaging stories of individuals who lived heroically in difficult circumstances, you will discover ways to overcome vice and grow in the fruits of the Holy Spirit so you can become the saint God calls you to be. Most importantly, you will learn to keep your eyes fixed on the heavenly Wedding Feast and your eternal reward. You will also learn:
The difference between meditation and contemplation
How to grow in authentic sorrow for sin
The three methods of prayer - and when to use each
The most effective aid to staying on the path to holiness
