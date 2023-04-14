Boston MA | Between the countless duties deadlines and distractions that afflict man focusing on God is a struggle. Still spending just a few minutes each day in quiet recollection produces rich rewards enabling us to reorient our lives to the rhythm of the sacred prayer of the Church.“Light of the World” by Dom Benedict Baur O.S.B. offers a year-long cycle of meditations following the traditional Catholic liturgical calendar. In the spirit of Dom Gueranger this ‘daily retreat’ combines spiritual wisdom and healing balm for the entire Church year renewing one's life through the prayers of the classical Roman Rite.One reviewer wrote: “This book provides a compendium of Catholic spirituality at your fingertips. It is helping me learn to pray on a deeper level and grow in union with Christ.”In these pages readers will find accessible guidance for mental prayer and contemplation based on the sacred liturgy and daily prayers incorporating adoration thanksgiving petition and reparation. Dom Baur also breaks open the prayer methods of several saints to help readers grow in holiness. Additionally Dom Baur provides practical suggestions and resolutions for battling vice and growing in virtue as well as classic teachings on the Sacred Scriptures and the sacraments. Also featured are colloquies on Our Lady as the model of prayer and guide to the interior life. Dom Baur assists readers in extending the graces of the Church’s venerable worship throughout the entire day. He offers an expansive tour of the treasures of our Faith through the prism of traditional liturgy to preserve and impart its riches to future generations. Another reviewer said: “I am so grateful for this treasure. Fr. Baur’s teachings provide a sure path to holiness. This is the best daily reflection book I have ever come across.”
