BOSTON | Most of us battle against sins such as pride, gossip, fear, laziness, anger, and lying. It is easy to forget that the saints waged war against vices too.
What they showed us is that our life on earth is a struggle—a winnable struggle—on the path to Heaven.
In “The Diary of St. Gemma” (1878-1903), the remarkable example of this patron saint of temptations teaches readers in a fresh and original way about the wonders and the potential of the spiritual life.
When she was twenty-one years old, St. Gemma received the stigmata, Jesus’ five wounds. Her spiritual director ordered her to write down her mystical experiences, including raptures, ecstasies, and encounters with Jesus Crucified and Our Lady — whom she lovingly called “Mom.”
Additionally, she had a close relationship with her guardian angel, whom she could see visually and would send on spiritual errands. St. Gemma’s angel helped her to pray and grow in virtue.
Also detailed is St. Gemma’s devotion to St. Gabriel Possenti, who miraculously interceded for her and appeared to her several times. He also taught her the connection between bodily illness and spiritual healing.
Readers will also witness St. Gemma’s courage in fulfilling even laborious duties while wearing the hidden crown of thorns. They will find out why St. Gemma is the patroness of orphans and those with back pain.
“The Diary of St. Gemma” will guide readers in what to do when they are mocked, tormented, or experience powerful temptations. She will inspire them in how to overcome the hesitation to receive Holy Communion due to scrupulosity, dryness, and desolation.
Through St. Gemma’s trials, souls will learn how to overcome struggles with prayer and to be faithful amid suffering. She will instruct them in ways to defeat the enemy and sinful habits.
Glimpses of St. Gemma’s spirituality are peppered throughout the book, such as offering prayers and little sufferings to relieve souls in Purgatory and for the salvation of souls.
Most significantly, through the life of St. Gemma readers will reflect on the Passion and develop a deeper, more intimate union with Jesus in their daily lives through the mysteries of His rescuing wounds.
