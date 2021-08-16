“In an age of body workouts and exercise regimens, training the soul for peace may be one of the most important routines we take up on a committed basis. For there can be no peace in the world unless there is peace in the heart.”—Sr. Ilia Delio, OSF, Josephine Connelly Endowed Chair in Theology, Villanova University
After reading Soul Training with the Peace Prayer of Saint Francis, you’ll know why pontiffs, presidents, politicians, paralegals, plumbers, and proofreaders keep turning to the Peace Prayer. This simple prayer can train the soul and keep you in shape until you cross the finish line into eternal life. Think of this book as your workout manual that offers encouragement to condition all the muscles of the virtues to help you stay spiritually fit: faith, hope, love, forgiveness, joy, consolation, understanding, and selflessness.
“The Peace Prayer gets you in the zone where God’s grace shapes and stretches your soul, transforming you into a saint who shimmers and shines.” —from the introduction
