Sitting Like A Saint: Catholic Mindfulness for Kids

Catholic Writers Guild 2019 Seal of Approval
Catholic Press Awards 2019 Honorable Mention
The married coauthors introduce 14 Catholic saints and urge readers to emulate their mindfulness through calming activities. Following an anecdote about Francis of Assisi calming the wolf of Gubbio, readers can try a breathing and body movement exercise: "Take three slow, deep breaths in and out. What a relaxed wolf you are!" In another exercise meant to conjure the strength of Joan of Arc, readers visualize "a soft, white heavenly light... covering you from your head all the way to your toes." Corsini illustrates in graceful art that expresses the kindness and dignity of the figures. An unconventional and inviting approach to mindfulness. Ages 2-12.
Dr. Greg Bottaro, a Catholic psychologist, is the director of the CatholicPsych Institute and the CatholicPsych Academy. He developed the Catholic Mindfulness online course. Before getting his doctorate, he spent four years living as a Franciscan friar, serving the poor in the tradition of St. Francis.
Barbra Bottaro earned her degree in psychology from the University of Maryland. She is a stay-at-home mom, raising five kids under the age of six into saints, and using Catholic mindfulness to calm the chaos. Greg and Barbra have created this book with the hope of helping other families slow down and be present to each other and to God. They live in Connecticut and are learning to accept the beautiful mess of life with their wonderful children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.