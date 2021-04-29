Even after achieving our most lofty goals, we are sometimes left confused by the emptiness we feel. We check the boxes. We fill our calendars. We get the promotion. We buy the bigger house. Yet there is still an unquenchable longing deep within us.
Simple Mercies: How the Works of Mercy Bring Peace and Fulfillment offers an alternative. You can be the person God created you to be by loving and serving others through the works of mercy. By doing so, we are assured the peace and fulfillment that doesn't come from the world, but from love of God and neighbor.
With her accessible, everyday approach to life, writer, mom, and volunteer, Lara C. Patangan helps us realize that our everyday compassion makes a difference in exponential ways and that mercy always matters. Practicing mercy isn't a passive way of renewal; rather, engaging in transformative acts of service empowers us to fulfill our purpose to love and serve God, and to love our neighbor as ourselves.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lara C. Patangan earned her undergraduate degree in public relations from the University of Florida. She has written for a variety of news publications and Catholic blogs. Previously she worked in fundraising for various nonprofits, including a domestic violence shelter, an AIDS service organization, and Children’s Hospital of New Orleans. She lives in Jacksonville, Florida, with her husband and their two sons.